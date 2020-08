Universidade de Nevada confirma caso de reinfecção de coronavírus em paciente de 25 anos

A 25 yr old patient in Nevada has a confirmed case of #COVID19 reinfection (48 days apart between 1st and 2nd PCR).

This time, unlike the case in Hong Kong, the immune system did not protect this person from reinfection or disease. (1/n)https://t.co/9gMThBoMu2 — Prof. Akiko Iwasaki (@VirusesImmunity) August 28, 2020